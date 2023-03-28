Mary Corbett Martin, 93, formerly of Lyons Falls and Valley View Court, passed away on Friday evening, March 24, 2023, at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, where she had resided since August of 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mary Corbett Martin, 93, formerly of Lyons Falls and Valley View Court, passed away on Friday evening, March 24, 2023, at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, where she had resided since August of 2022.

Mary was born on April 29, 1929 in Watertown, the daughter of the late, Joseph A. and Esther E. Yousey Corbett. Mary attended Meade Street School, Sacred Heart Parochial School, and Pulaski Academy prior to graduating from Oswego High School.

After high school, Mary worked for Lewis County Public Health until her marriage to Wilbur Martin in 1951. She was a stay at home mom until 1962, when she went to work for General Martin School, Glenfield. The following year she transferred to the new South Lewis School in Turin, where she worked in the Guidance Office until her retirement.

Mary enjoyed music, traveling, and gathering with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed monthly get togethers, with her fellow retirees and co-workers.

Mary was a communicant of St. Peter’s Church in Lowville.

Surviving Mary are, her daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Michael Marshall of Rochester; three sons and their wives, Michael and Constance of Lowville; Peter and Bonnie of Tucson, AZ; and David and Amber of Myrtle Beach, SC; fourteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Richard Corbett, Dorothy Scharoun, Willard Corbett, Paul Corbett, Jane Miller, Thomas Corbett, Sally Proud, Barabara McDermott, and James Proud.

A funeral Mass will be said on Wednesday, June 14th, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Douglas A. Decker, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Old Glendale Cemetery. In keeping with Mary’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Memorials in Mary’s name may be made to: St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5457 Shady Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367 or St. John’s Catholic Church, 5838 McAlpine Street, Lyons Falls, NY 13368

The Martin family would like to thank all of the caregivers on the fourth floor of the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility.

