Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break

A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast of North Carolina.(OCEARCH/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTERAS, N.C. (Gray News/TMX) - A great white shark named Breton has been tracked to the Outer Banks, off the coast of North Carolina.

According to the nonprofit OCEARCH, Breton is a mature male shark that is 13 feet, 3 inches long and weighs about 1,450 pounds. He has been tracked by the organization for more than two years.

Researchers measured and tagged the shark in September 2020 before releasing him back into the ocean.

Currently, Breton has been joined by multiple juvenile sharks in the waters off the Outer Banks. Officials say the abundant region serves as a spring staging area for a variety of species migrating north for the summer.

OCEARCH said its team plans to be in the North Carolina area to monitor the sharks.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
Watertown woman found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
David Eads
Man pleads guilty in 2 cases involving sex with minors
Brittany Hobart
Inmate accused of hitting correction officer
The Evans Mills Ice Rescue Team responded to a crash on Route 11 Sunday afternoon.
Evans Mills Ice Rescue Team suits up to pull a car out of a creek
Snowmobile accident
January crash leads to SWI charge

Latest News

Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
Gun control is once again a hot topic in Washington, with Democrats calling for it and...
Biden calls for gun reform after Nashville shooting
A federal district court judge has upheld the approval of a $2.4 billion bankruptcy...
Boy Scouts’ $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan upheld by judge
Police are investigating the death of an 80-year-old Brattleboro man found in his home...
80-year-old man found in home during storm dies in hospital, police say