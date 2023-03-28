Partly sunny & mild

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There won’t be much, if any, precipitation today.

A high-pressure area is keeping any precipitation at bay.

It will be partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

It stays dry overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

It will be partly sunny Wednesday, with a chance of rain showers and mixed precipitation after 5 p.m. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s.

We’ll have snow to start the day on Friday. That changes to all rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Saturday will have off-and-on showers and highs in the low 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

There’s a 30% chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be around 50 degrees.

