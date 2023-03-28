Patricia A. Finley, 67, formerly of Star Lake & Oswegatchie

Patricia A. Finley, 67, formerly of Star Lake and Oswegatchie, passed away suddenly on Sunday evening, March 26, 2023, at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Finley, 67, formerly of Star Lake and Oswegatchie, passed away suddenly on Sunday evening, March 26, 2023, at her home.

She was born on December 11, 1955, in Star Lake, NY to the late Wilfred & Jane (Bush) Paro. She graduated from Clifton Fine High School. She married Brad L. Finley on May 23, 1972. He died on June 22, 2015.

Patricia was a machine operator for over 15 years at ACCO, International, Inc. in Ogdensburg, NY.

She is survived by her two sons, Blayne Finley & his companion Terry Burns, Canton; Brad Lloyd Finley, Jr., Star Lake; and a daughter, Bobbie Jo Kemp & Kelvin Boggs, Delaware; her siblings, David (Linda) Paro, Watertown; Larry (Linda) Paro, Maryland; and Billy (Barb) Paro, North Carolina; and a very special sister-in-law Dale Finley, Canton; along with 5-grandchildren, and 3-great-grandchildren many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husband and a son, Brian John Finley, and a brother-in-law, Brian James Finley.

She enjoyed traveling with her late husband, who was an RC Pilot Advocate to various radio control fun-fly shows and car shows, they would frequently attend parades with the fire departments. She loved spending time with her family, she was a best friend to all her children. She also enjoyed singing and playing guitar, crocheting and loved making gifts for others. Patricia could often be found at a local garage sale or flea market.

Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. She will be buried alongside her late husband in the Oswegatchie Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family is being cared for by the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. To leave a message of sympathy for Patricia’s family please visit www.LaruePitcher.com and sign the guest book.

