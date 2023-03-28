Porch damaged in overnight fire

Fire on Scio Street in Watertown
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A late-night fire in Watertown damaged a home’s back porch.

The call for 134 Scio Street came in just before 11 p.m. on Monday.

A fire chief on the scene said the porch was fully involved when crews arrived, but they were able to extinguish the blaze in about five minutes.

Officials say a fire hydrant near the home was defective, so they had to use a hydrant on nearby Arsenal Street.

The 93-year-old homeowner and her son, the only people in the single-family home, were both able to get out unharmed.

Crews cleared the scene around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The cause is under investigation.

