South Jeff girls, Potsdam boys win in first day of lacrosse regular season

(WWNY) - Monday was the first day of the regular season for high school lacrosse.

There was a girls’ matchup at Watertown High School as the Cyclones entertained South Jefferson.

The Lady Spartans showed they are still a force in the Frontier League.

- First quarter: Jade Doldo finds the mark with the shot. South Jefferson goes on top 1-0.

- Watertown ties it up. Amalia Netto, right in front, tickles twine, tying the game at 1.

- South jefferson goes back on top. Madelyn Barney finds the back of the net. The Spartans go on top 2-1.

- The Lady Cyclones tie it back up. Julia Covey scores the goal, tying the game at 2.

- Ava Virga makes the save for Watertown.

South Jefferson goes on to beat Watertown 11 to 7.

Nac boys’ lacrosse

Potsdam was at St. Lawrence Central for the season opener in Northern Athletic Conference boys’ lacrosse.

- Just 1:25 into the game, Tyler Berkman to Tanner Race with a laser. It’s 1-0 Potsdam.

- Berkman then feeds Cooper Grant for one of his four goals.

- Rice to Berkman who had three goals and seven assists.

- Ben Draper with Potsdam’s fourth goal in the first 4:01 of the game.

- Merrick Frary gets the Larries on the board. He finished with a hat trick.

- On the give-n-go, Race scores. He collected four goals. It’s 7-1 Potsdam.

- Berkman to Devin Green, who also buried four goals.

- James Sullivan with the sharp-angle shot — scores.

- Tyler Bethel flips the rebound over keeper Brodey Hughes who made six saves.

Potsdam went on to beat St. Lawrence Central 15-6.

Monday’s local scores

Girls’ high school lacrosse

South Jefferson 11, Watertown 7

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Potsdam 15, St. Lawrence Central 6

OFA 13, Plattsburgh 1

Watertown 15, Thousand Islands 3

College softball

Harford 6, Jefferson 0

Harford 1, Jefferson 1 (ended after 3 innings)

