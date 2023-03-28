Stress management is topic of upcoming Loomis safety seminar
Published: Mar. 28, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Garrett W. Loomis Fire Safety Seminar is in a couple of weeks.
T.G. Kolb from the Garrett W. Loomis Foundation said this year’s topic is “Stress Management for the First Responder.”
The foundation is named for a firefighter who died battling a silo fire several years ago.
The seminar is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, in Sturtz Theater at Jefferson Community College.
It’s open to first responders, teachers, nursing staff, dispatchers — anyone who helps people in high-stress situations.
You can register at sunyjefferson.edu. Walk-ins are also welcome.
You can email tgkolb@yahoo.com for more information.
