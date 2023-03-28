Stress management is topic of upcoming Loomis safety seminar

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Garrett W. Loomis Fire Safety Seminar is in a couple of weeks.

T.G. Kolb from the Garrett W. Loomis Foundation said this year’s topic is “Stress Management for the First Responder.”

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The foundation is named for a firefighter who died battling a silo fire several years ago.

The seminar is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, in Sturtz Theater at Jefferson Community College.

It’s open to first responders, teachers, nursing staff, dispatchers — anyone who helps people in high-stress situations.

You can register at sunyjefferson.edu. Walk-ins are also welcome.

You can email tgkolb@yahoo.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.