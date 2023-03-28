Watertown woman found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - A Watertown woman has been found guilty for her part in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Fifty-six-year-old Maryann Mooney-Rondon was found guilty on Monday of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting the theft of government property.

U.S. District Court Judge Jia Cobb in the District of Columbia returned the verdict after a trial in which Mooney-Rondon and the government agreed upon a stipulated set of facts regarding her conduct.

Mooney-Rondon’s son, 25-year-old Rafael Rondon, pleaded guilty to the same charges in December.

According to court documents, the two entered the Capitol illegally after attending a rally at the Ellipse earlier. This was the rally where some say then-President Donald Trump incited his followers to attack the Capitol.

The pair are accused of entering then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and helping another person steal a laptop from a nearby conference room.

Court papers allege they also each stole an escape hood and satchel — essentially a disposable gas mask — from the Senate Gallery. The escape hoods are for use by members of Congress and staff.

Mooney-Rondon’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 18. She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as potential financial penalties.

