Career-Tech All-Star: Gia Portolese

Career-Tech All-Star: Gia Portolese
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Gia Portolese decided to become a certified nursing assistant so she could help the elders in her family in the future.

“My grandpa’s always been there for me, so a figure, like, the least I could do for him, he’s always been there, so I figure when he needs me, I can help him.

The Massena High School student studies health services. She’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

She says she enjoys helping to make older people’s everyday lives better.

“It makes me feel better knowing that I make a difference in their life.”

Watch the video to see her at work and to learn more about her.

