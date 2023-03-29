Career-Tech All-Star: Gia Portolese
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Gia Portolese decided to become a certified nursing assistant so she could help the elders in her family in the future.
“My grandpa’s always been there for me, so a figure, like, the least I could do for him, he’s always been there, so I figure when he needs me, I can help him.
The Massena High School student studies health services. She’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.
She says she enjoys helping to make older people’s everyday lives better.
“It makes me feel better knowing that I make a difference in their life.”
