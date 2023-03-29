Elizabeth Seymour “Karonhianentha”, 71, of Akwesasne

Published: Mar. 28, 2023
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Elizabeth Seymour “Karonhianentha”, 71, of 66 Wolf Lane, Cornwall Island, unexpectedly passed away Monday morning, March 26, 2023 at the home of her sister on Cornwall Island.

Elizabeth was born on January 19, 1952 on Cornwall Island, the daughter of the late Abraham J. and Marion (Hopps) Seymour.  She first attended school on Cornwall Island before attending East Front Public School and graduating from General Vanier.

Elizabeth worked for Parks Canada for many years. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing softball and broomball and truly enjoyed watching NASCAR.

Elizabeth is survived by her siblings, Josephine Seymour, Julia Jacobs, Margaret (Sidney) Laffin, Rudy Seymour, Christie Beauvois, Rosemary Seymour, Florence Seymour, Rita (Gerald) McDermod, Barbara Seymour, and Annette Seymour; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brother, Wilfred Seymour in infancy on February 3, 1965 and Lawrence Gordon Seymour on December 5, 1965.

Friends may call at her home, 66 Wolf Lane, Cornwall Island beginning at 11:00 AM Thursday until 11:00 AM Friday when her funeral service will be held. Burial will follow in Longhouse Cemetery, Cornwall Island.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences to her family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

