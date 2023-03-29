Highlights & scores: High school & college lacrosse

Highlights & scores: High school & college lacrosse
By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WWNY) - Both high school and college lacrosse were on the schedule Tuesday night.

First up is a girls’ matchup at Potsdam as the Sandstoners hosted Saranac-Lake Placid.

- SLP’s Tyler Burth off the restart and scores the game’s opening goal.

- Thirty seconds later, Potsdam’s Kennedy Moore gets the same change. The game is tied 1-1.

- Danielle Emerson across the goal crease, dents the net. It’s 2-1 Potsdam.

- Teagan Saiff from behind the net also scores.

- Addy Dann fights her way through the defense and scores for SLP.

- Emma Fields nets her second goal. Potsdam is up 6-2.

- Saiff snakes through to score.

- Fields completes a hat trick, putting Potsdam up 7-2.

The Sandstoners went on to defeat SLP 13-7.

In men’s college lacrosse, it was Clarkson visiting SUNY Potsdam.

- Clarkson’s Tyler Hall with a shot; Saka Thompson with the close-range save.

- Drew Rose to Noah Strader through the screen. That ties the game at 1-1.

- Ben Lagoner on the initial shot. Owen Walsh tickles twine. The Bears are up 2-1.

- Peyton Walsh gets dumped, but still scores. It’s 3-1 Potsdam.

But Clarkson gets a late goal in the first half, spring-boarding a 3-1 advantage in the third quarter.

Thoms Feibich would score two goals and an assist, leading the Golden Knights to a 7-5 come-from-behind win.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school lacrosse

General Brown 10, South Jefferson 9

New Hartford 13, Carthage 6

Girls’ high school lacrosse

General Brown 14, Carthage 8

Indian River 14, Immaculate Heart 7

OFA 12, Plattsburgh 6

Potsdam 13, Saranac-Lake Placid 7

Men’s college lacrosse

Clarkson 7, SUNY Potsdam 5

College baseball

SUNY Oneonta 7, SUNY Canton 2

SYNY Oneonta 6, SUNY Canton 5

Onondaga 13, Jefferson 2

Onondaga 9, Jefferson 2

College softball

Jefferson 8, Montgomery 0

Jefferson 4, Montgomery 1

