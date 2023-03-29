Highlights & scores: High school & college lacrosse
(WWNY) - Both high school and college lacrosse were on the schedule Tuesday night.
First up is a girls’ matchup at Potsdam as the Sandstoners hosted Saranac-Lake Placid.
- SLP’s Tyler Burth off the restart and scores the game’s opening goal.
- Thirty seconds later, Potsdam’s Kennedy Moore gets the same change. The game is tied 1-1.
- Danielle Emerson across the goal crease, dents the net. It’s 2-1 Potsdam.
- Teagan Saiff from behind the net also scores.
- Addy Dann fights her way through the defense and scores for SLP.
- Emma Fields nets her second goal. Potsdam is up 6-2.
- Saiff snakes through to score.
- Fields completes a hat trick, putting Potsdam up 7-2.
The Sandstoners went on to defeat SLP 13-7.
In men’s college lacrosse, it was Clarkson visiting SUNY Potsdam.
- Clarkson’s Tyler Hall with a shot; Saka Thompson with the close-range save.
- Drew Rose to Noah Strader through the screen. That ties the game at 1-1.
- Ben Lagoner on the initial shot. Owen Walsh tickles twine. The Bears are up 2-1.
- Peyton Walsh gets dumped, but still scores. It’s 3-1 Potsdam.
But Clarkson gets a late goal in the first half, spring-boarding a 3-1 advantage in the third quarter.
Thoms Feibich would score two goals and an assist, leading the Golden Knights to a 7-5 come-from-behind win.
Thursday’s local scores
Boys’ high school lacrosse
General Brown 10, South Jefferson 9
New Hartford 13, Carthage 6
Girls’ high school lacrosse
General Brown 14, Carthage 8
Indian River 14, Immaculate Heart 7
OFA 12, Plattsburgh 6
Potsdam 13, Saranac-Lake Placid 7
Men’s college lacrosse
Clarkson 7, SUNY Potsdam 5
College baseball
SUNY Oneonta 7, SUNY Canton 2
SYNY Oneonta 6, SUNY Canton 5
Onondaga 13, Jefferson 2
Onondaga 9, Jefferson 2
College softball
Jefferson 8, Montgomery 0
Jefferson 4, Montgomery 1
