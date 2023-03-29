WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jamie L. McGuire, 40, of Watertown, NY passed away on Monday, March 27th. Jamie was born in Stoughton, MA on September 11, 1982 to Robert Cohen and Judith Walsh.

Jamie was very active in her community and participated in many organizations, including the Volunteer Transportation Foundation where she served as a board member, the Downtown Business Association where she served as President, and the American Legion Auxiliary where she served as Jefferson County President and 5th District Junior Advisor. Jamie has earned some distinguished awards for her dedication to her community, including the 40 under 40 Award and Family Readiness Group of Fort Drum Volunteer of the Year.

Jamie is survived by her children Ashley, Evan, and Ryan McGuire, her parents Robert and Judy Cohen, and her brothers Corey and Jason Cohen as well as many aunts and uncles.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, NY.

Online condolences may be made at clevelandfhinc.com.

