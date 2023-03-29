Jamie L. McGuire, 40, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jamie L. McGuire, 40, of Watertown, NY passed away on Monday, March 27th. Jamie was born in Stoughton, MA on September 11, 1982 to Robert Cohen and Judith Walsh.

Jamie was very active in her community and participated in many organizations, including the Volunteer Transportation Foundation where she served as a board member, the Downtown Business Association where she served as President, and the American Legion Auxiliary where she served as Jefferson County President and 5th District Junior Advisor. Jamie has earned some distinguished awards for her dedication to her community, including the 40 under 40 Award and Family Readiness Group of Fort Drum Volunteer of the Year.

Jamie is survived by her children Ashley, Evan, and Ryan McGuire, her parents Robert and Judy Cohen, and her brothers Corey and Jason Cohen as well as many aunts and uncles.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, NY.

Online condolences may be made at clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

It’s National Vietnam War Veterans Day and Fort Drum honored those veterans with a pin for...
Fort Drum honors Vietnam veterans, couple reflects on war
File photo of tents at the Butler Pavilion
Jefferson County to create job to oversee homeless-related issues
Candles
David B. Hamilton, 92, of Gouverneur
Michael C.Fountaine, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at the University...
Michael C.Fountaine, 59, formerly of Potsdam

Obituaries

After 3 years of swabbing for sickness, Jefferson County’s longest-running drive-up COVID...
After 50,000 tests, Watertown’s hospital closing COVID testing site
Lena L. Spadafore, age 98, formerly of Massena, NY, passed away at the Cottages at Garden Grove...
Lena L. Spadafore, 98, formerly of Massena
William L. LaMere, age 74 of Heuvelton passed away at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse on...
William L. LaMere, 74, of Heuvelton
Clifton-Fine Hospital
Clifton-Fine Hospital plans big upgrades with $16M grant
Madrid-Waddington students are practicing for the U.S. Drone Soccer National Championship in...
Madrid-Waddington’s drone soccer team readies for national championship
Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of...
LaFargeville man, claiming to be ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer,’ sentenced