June I. Walker, 95, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Robert (Bob) Cecil Walker, Jr, 91, March 22, 2020 and June I. Walker, 95, March 21, 2023, Chaumont, NY. They were happily married for 57 years.

Bob passed away after a wonderful night tapping along to The Lawrence Welk Show, reminiscing, enjoying sweet treats with June by his side. It was at the very beginning of COVID where no services were allowed. June could never bring herself to write Bob’s obituary.

June was able to have her wish to remain in her home enjoying the lake until just a few days before she met Bob in heaven. Anyone who knew June was amazed that her mind was as sharp as a tack up until the very end. Anyone who knew Bob knew that he would give you the shirt off his back, but probably not the binoculars around his neck.

Robert was born in Watertown, NY on October 30, 1929, the oldest son of Robert Cecil and Teresa Lawson Walker. June I. Newton was born in Ogdensburg, NY on June 9, 1927, the daughter of Richard Joseph Newton and Avis I. McLear Newton.

Their love story started on July 1, 1961 at a friend’s party. June was pretending to smoke and Bob jumped up and lit her cigarette. It was love at first sight. June would say that her life started the day she married Bob. They were married on October 12, 1963.

Robert served in the United States Navy for more than five years from 1948 to 1953. An Electronics Technician, Second Class, he served nearly all of his service in the Far East. Robert was assigned for over four years to the USS Rochester (CA-124), an Oregon City-class Heavy Cruiser. Robert was aboard the Rochester, Vice Admiral Arthur Struble’s flagship during General MacArthur’s Inchon Landings in September 1950. His awards and decorations include: the Combat Action Ribbon; Navy Good Conduct Medal; Navy Occupation Service Medal with Asia clasp; Korean Service Medal with Three service stars; Korean Presidential Unit Citation; the United States Nations Korea Medal, among others. He was a long time member of the USS Rochester Association and he and June enjoyed attending several of their reunions across the country. He began work for the New York Telephone Company, September 1957 and retired in March of 1991. June worked over the years as a banker, record keeper, library researcher and genealogist.

Bob and June shared their love of the lake, their dogs, genealogy, traveling, and were aspiring 46′ers. They were both devoted to the Derby Hill Bird Observatory, The Audubon Society, The North Country Bird Club and Half-Shire Historical Society. Their true passion was birding. They traveled all over the world to bird watch. They were mentors to other birders, led the effort to preserve what became the Nature Conservancy’s El Dorado Preserve, they were responsible for KINGBIRD region 6, and regional coordinators for the first New York State Breeding Bird Atlas Project. They made many contributions to birding and conservation in the North Country and New York State.

They are survived by Bob’s brother, Allen Walker (the late Joyce Lawrence), Cape Vincent, NY; sister-in-laws: Ellen, (the late William Walker), Myerstown, PA., and Karen, (the late Michael Walker), Oswego, NY. Nephews and Nieces: Kevin (Barbara) Walker, Lafayette, IN, Mark (Laurie) Walker, Syracuse, NY, Teresa Walker Heagerty, Liverpool, N.Y, Scott (Leslie) Walker, Locust, NC, Suzanne (Michael) Zicari, Lake Bonaparte, NY, Christopher (Laura) Walker, Concord, NC, and Rene’ (Alvin) Masonsong, Spring Valley, NY., June’s cousin, Patricia Wells, Ogdensburg, NY, her great niece, Autumn Smith, Englewood, FL and numerous great nieces and nephews. June and Bob were blessed with many special friends who made it possible for them to remain in their home and the family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to

them for their support. They were predeceased by the brothers mentioned above, June’s beloved sister, Dorothy “Dottie” Smith, nephew, Robert (Robbie) Cecil Walker, III, niece, Linda Smith, their beloved dogs Puff, Bonny, and Misty, and many birding friends.

June shared that just before Bob became sick, he sat at the table across from her and told her that he thought that they had a beautiful life and he wanted her to know that. He then said that he wanted to just find one more bird. We are comforted knowing that they are together at last, walking down a beautiful path, with their dogs, and spotting every bird.

Donations may be made in Bob and June’s memory to the Derby Hill Bird Observatory, Mexico, NY, the Jefferson County SPCA, the Half-Shire Historical Society, Richland, NY, Hospice of Jefferson County or Hospice of Lewis County. Per Bob and June’s wishes there will be a private graveside service and burial at Brookside Cemetery, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 am. followed by a “fun” party. She always loved parties.

