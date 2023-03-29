Lady Cyclones begin new chapter with new coach

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown girls’ lacrosse team lost its first game of the season Monday night to South Jefferson 11-7.

Despite the setback, much is expected of the Lady Cyclones this season.

A new season brings with it a new coach for the Watertown Lady Cyclones lacrosse team.

Taylor Purvis takes over a team that posted a 12-6 overall record in 2022, finishing second in the Frontier League standings and losing to West Genesee in the Section III Class B semifinals.

The Lady Cyclones are a young squad with just four seniors and return their top two scorers in Alexandra Macutek, who scored 79 goals last year and Delaney Callahan.

Macutek is excited about what lies ahead for the team this season having a strong returning core along with some talented players moving up from the JV squad.

Watertown will once again be looking to challenge for a Frontier League and Section III championship this season.

Senior goalie Ava Virga says team chemistry will play a big role in how successful the Lady Cyclones are and how far they can go in the post season...

Purvis says the one thing that has impressed her the most with this group of girls is how they have made the coaching transition a smooth one for her and her assistant.

It’s a new chapter in Watertown girls’ lacrosse that the players and coaches hope brings much success.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.