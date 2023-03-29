Lena L. Spadafore, 98, formerly of Massena

Lena L. Spadafore, age 98, formerly of Massena, NY, passed away at the Cottages at Garden Grove Nursing Home in Cicero, NY on Wednesday March 22, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Lena L. Spadafore, age 98, formerly of Massena, NY, passed away at the Cottages at Garden Grove Nursing Home in Cicero, NY on Wednesday March 22, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Local arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St., Massena, NY. There will be no public calling hours, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Massena, NY with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Lena was born on June 8, 1924 in De Kalb Junction, NY, the daughter of Carmine and Grace (Altieri) Laverghetta. She graduated from De Kalb High School in De Kalb Junction, NY in 1942. She was the class salutatorian. She played the glockenspiel in the marching band and was a cheerleader while in school. She continued her education at Potsdam State College, Potsdam, NY, and graduated in 1945 with a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, then in 1969 she received a Master’s degree in Education with a Specialization in Reading. She received an Outstanding Elementary Teachers of America Award in 1973. She taught elementary education in the Massena Central School District from 1945-1981 at Pine Grove and Nightingale schools. Many of those years were spent teaching first grade. Lena loved teaching children to read, and she would often tutor. She was also one of the two leads for the Title 1 reading program in Massena near the end of her career. Lena would talk with her own children’s teachers if necessary, she didn’t hold back because she was a teacher.

Lena married Dominick A. Spadafore on March 27, 1948, at the St. Henry Roman Catholic Church in De Kalb Junction, NY. They were married for almost 50 years. After Dominick passed away, she married Samuel A. Cappione Sr. on August 10, 2002, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Massena, NY. Lena and her husband Dominick took her young nieces Rosemary and Barbara Thompson into their care for two periods of time after Lena’s sister Mary passed away, since their dad needed assistance. Lena was also close to both husband’s families.

Lena enjoyed family gatherings, playing her piano and organ, golfing, knitting, sewing her children’s clothes, cooking, and planting her flower gardens. She enjoyed children, so much. She would talk with children she didn’t even know. She participated in numerous clubs in college, and organizations beyond college, including being a lector and a parish council member of Sacred heart Church. Italian American Association, Massena Women’s Golf Assoc., Massena Central Teacher’s Assoc., NY State Retired Teachers Assoc., National Educators of America (NEA) International Reading Council, Massena Women’s College Club, League of Sacred Heart, Home and School Assoc., Agonian Alumni Assoc., Ago Sorority Potsdam as a college student, and the Le Moyne College Dolphin Athletic Assoc., (DAA).

Lena’s dream was to become a teacher. There were those who thought differently as to the path she should take. Her parents supported her wish, and she went to college. These are her words “I showed them!” Lena balanced her career and family very well, Lena was very devoted to her faith and her family. She displayed such strength throughout her life. She wanted to outlive her Laverghetta family, and she got her wish. Lena was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She has many nieces and nephews surviving her who also love her so much. She really touched many lives over the course of her long life.

Lena is survived by her loving daughters, Mary Spadafore of Liverpool, NY, Patsy and Joseph Whitworth of Henderson, NV; Nancy and Robert Kopecky Jr, of Norman, OK, a beloved daughter in-law Diane Spadafore-Acton of Massena, NY, six grandchildren, Abby Scott, Luke Horvath, Leah LaFrance, Nathaniel Spadafore, Dominique Kopecky, Anthony Kopecky and a great-granddaughter Sandy Emilia Spadafore.

In addition to her parents, Lena was predeceased by a son Sandy D. Spadafore on December 8, 1997, her husband Dominick on October 20, 1997, her second husband Samuel A. Cappione Sr. on Nov 23, 2020, four brothers; Michael, Patsy, Silvia “Tony” and Frank Paul Laverghetta, along with two sisters; Mary Thompson, and Anna Whiteford.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Trinity Catholic School; 188 Main Street Massena, NY 13662 (trinitycatholicschool.net) or to a charity of one’s choice.

