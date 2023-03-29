Mainly dry & breezy with rain & snow later

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be pleasant today. For most of it, anyway.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Clouds will increase and it becomes breezy. Rain showers are expected around 5 p.m. Temperatures drop thanks to a cold front and rain will change to snow.

It clears up and becomes cold overnight. Lows will be around 20.

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday, but it stays chilly. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s.

Snow changes to rain on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

It will be rainy on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

There’s a 40% chance of mixed precipitation on Monday and a 30% chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will be close to 50 both days.

