Mainly dry & breezy with rain & snow later

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be pleasant today. For most of it, anyway.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Clouds will increase and it becomes breezy. Rain showers are expected around 5 p.m. Temperatures drop thanks to a cold front and rain will change to snow.

It clears up and becomes cold overnight. Lows will be around 20.

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday, but it stays chilly. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s.

Snow changes to rain on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

It will be rainy on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

There’s a 40% chance of mixed precipitation on Monday and a 30% chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will be close to 50 both days.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
Watertown woman found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
A porch was destroyed in a fire at a home on Watertown's Scio Street overnight.
Porch damaged in overnight fire
Underground canal system in Potsdam
Potsdam continues to figure out flooding
David Eads
Man pleads guilty in 2 cases involving sex with minors
Brittany Hobart
Inmate accused of hitting correction officer

Latest News

7-day forecast
Wednesday AM weather
7 day
Mild then turning colder
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Partly sunny & mild