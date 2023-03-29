Man accused of choking someone during argument

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Childwold man is accused of choking another person during an argument that turned physical.

State police say 57-year-old John Loso is accused of putting his arms around the victim’s neck during an argument Monday evening on Sevey Road in the town of Colton.

The alleged victim managed to escape and did not need medical attention.

Loso was charged with obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment.

He was ticketed and released.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
Watertown woman found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
A porch was destroyed in a fire at a home on Watertown's Scio Street overnight.
Porch damaged in overnight fire
Underground canal system in Potsdam
Potsdam continues to figure out flooding
The Coffeen Street bridge over Interstate 81 will soon be under construction.
Coffeen Street bridge work to begin Monday
David Eads
Man pleads guilty in 2 cases involving sex with minors

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Samaritan Infusion Unit
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Infusion Unit
St. Lawrence Health Career Fair
St. Lawrence Health to hold career fair
It's a new era for the Watertown Lady Cyclones lacrosse team as Taylor Purvis takes over as...
Lady Cyclones begin new chapter with new coach
Teagan Saiff comes from behind the net to score for Potsdam as the Sandstoners faced off...
Highlights & scores: High school & college lacrosse