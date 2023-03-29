Man accused of choking someone during argument

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Childwold man is accused of choking another person during an argument that turned physical.

State police say 57-year-old John Loso is accused of putting his arms around the victim’s neck during an argument Monday evening on Sevey Road in the town of Colton.

The alleged victim managed to escape and did not need medical attention.

Loso was charged with obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment.

He was ticketed and released.

