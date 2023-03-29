Michael C.Fountaine, 59, formerly of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Michael C.Fountaine, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at the University...
Michael C.Fountaine, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont.(Funeral Home)

SAWANTON, Vermont (WWNY) - Michael C.Fountaine, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont.

Michael was born to Lyle and Carol (Donie) Fountaine in Potsdam, NY on November 17, 1963. He graduated from Peru High School and spent a brief time in the Army and National Guard. Mike was very passionate about his work as a Job Coach for Northwestern Counseling & Support Services (NCSS) in St Albans City, Vermont. He loved his friends, and they loved him immensely as well. He had a gift with the people he worked with and will be greatly missed and will be a tough act to follow. 

Michael and his partner Albert were blessed with almost 37 years together. They are affectionately known as “Champaine Fountaine”, and also as “Batman and Superman” for being each others partner-in-crime. 

Besides Albert, Mike’s other love was music. He was especially partial to country music; some of his favorites included Loretta Lynn and Crystal Gayle. He even visited Loretta Lynn’s house and sat on her front porch. Mike’s extensive collection of CD’s, rare albums and musical memorabilia is just a piece of the legacy he will leave behind. He had a big heart, was a lover of animals, and will be missed by many, including his dog; Bella.

Mike is predeceased by his mother; Carol (Donie) Fountaine; his siblings; Robert and Anita Fountaine, as well as a Nephew; Timmothy Keefe.

Surviving Michael aside from Albert is his father; Lyle Fountaine and sweetheart Mary Ann Doyle, his siblings; Katherine Fountaine, Paula Fountaine, Brenda & Louis Young, and Linda & Tony Billow; his children; Leo Champaine, Ridge Cook & Lawrence Baillargeon, and Kelly Champaine; granddaughter; Kaitlynn, brother in law; Robert Champaine; nieces and nephews; Jacob, Mckayla , Kathrine ,charliegh, Carter, Andrew, Stacey, Sean, Rosa,Brian, Robert, and Nathan, Marina, and dear friends; Karen Brace, Stacey Steady, Michelle & Richard St. Francis and Pudgy and Sandy St. Francis.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop where visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, from 4:00PM to 7:00PM.

Memories and words of condolence can be shared at http://www.hammillfh.com.Mike will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery in Buckton this spring, with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to The Franklin County Humane Society in Vermont.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

File photo of tents at the Butler Pavilion
Jefferson County to create job to oversee homeless-related issues
Candles
Jamie L. McGuire, 40, of Watertown
Candles
David B. Hamilton, 92, of Gouverneur
After 3 years of swabbing for sickness, Jefferson County’s longest-running drive-up COVID...
After 50,000 tests, Watertown’s hospital closing COVID testing site

Obituaries

Lena L. Spadafore, age 98, formerly of Massena, NY, passed away at the Cottages at Garden Grove...
Lena L. Spadafore, 98, formerly of Massena
William L. LaMere, age 74 of Heuvelton passed away at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse on...
William L. LaMere, 74, of Heuvelton
Clifton-Fine Hospital
Clifton-Fine Hospital plans big upgrades with $16M grant
Madrid-Waddington students are practicing for the U.S. Drone Soccer National Championship in...
Madrid-Waddington’s drone soccer team readies for national championship
Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of...
LaFargeville man, claiming to be ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer,’ sentenced
Soldiers
Addressing food insecurity in the military