Michael C.Fountaine, 59, formerly of Potsdam

SAWANTON, Vermont (WWNY) - Michael C.Fountaine, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont.

Michael was born to Lyle and Carol (Donie) Fountaine in Potsdam, NY on November 17, 1963. He graduated from Peru High School and spent a brief time in the Army and National Guard. Mike was very passionate about his work as a Job Coach for Northwestern Counseling & Support Services (NCSS) in St Albans City, Vermont. He loved his friends, and they loved him immensely as well. He had a gift with the people he worked with and will be greatly missed and will be a tough act to follow.

Michael and his partner Albert were blessed with almost 37 years together. They are affectionately known as “Champaine Fountaine”, and also as “Batman and Superman” for being each others partner-in-crime.

Besides Albert, Mike’s other love was music. He was especially partial to country music; some of his favorites included Loretta Lynn and Crystal Gayle. He even visited Loretta Lynn’s house and sat on her front porch. Mike’s extensive collection of CD’s, rare albums and musical memorabilia is just a piece of the legacy he will leave behind. He had a big heart, was a lover of animals, and will be missed by many, including his dog; Bella.

Mike is predeceased by his mother; Carol (Donie) Fountaine; his siblings; Robert and Anita Fountaine, as well as a Nephew; Timmothy Keefe.

Surviving Michael aside from Albert is his father; Lyle Fountaine and sweetheart Mary Ann Doyle, his siblings; Katherine Fountaine, Paula Fountaine, Brenda & Louis Young, and Linda & Tony Billow; his children; Leo Champaine, Ridge Cook & Lawrence Baillargeon, and Kelly Champaine; granddaughter; Kaitlynn, brother in law; Robert Champaine; nieces and nephews; Jacob, Mckayla , Kathrine ,charliegh, Carter, Andrew, Stacey, Sean, Rosa,Brian, Robert, and Nathan, Marina, and dear friends; Karen Brace, Stacey Steady, Michelle & Richard St. Francis and Pudgy and Sandy St. Francis.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop where visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, from 4:00PM to 7:00PM.

Memories and words of condolence can be shared at http://www.hammillfh.com.Mike will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery in Buckton this spring, with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to The Franklin County Humane Society in Vermont.

