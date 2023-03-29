Michael E. Hackett, 64, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Hackett passed away on Tuesday morning (March 28, 2023) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for Michael E. Hackett, age 64 of Ogdensburg and formerly of North Carolina, will be held at 1:00pm on Friday (March 31, 2023) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Mr. Hackett passed away on Tuesday morning (March 28, 2023) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is his beloved companion Angela Rufa; his children Kelly Hackett (Jon Shaver) of Saratoga Springs, Aaron (Caitlyn) Hackett of Fort Collins, CO; Austin Hackett & his partner Danielle Smith of Denver, CO, and Samuel Hackett of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren Olivia & Josephine DeFraia; his parents Edward and Helen Hackett of Ogdensburg; four sisters: Susan McClune of Clifton Park, Linda (Glenn) Allen of Saratoga Springs, Denise (Jim) Haley of Binghamton and Emily (Gregg) Mallette of Ogdensburg; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mike was born on October 22, 1958 in Ogdensburg, a son of Edward “Ned” & Helen (Ramie) Hackett. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1976, and continued his education at Le Moyne College. He later returned to college and received a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Clarkson University.

During his career he was employed at Hackett’s Hardware, General Electric, owned & operated EB Hackett’s Hardware in North Carolina, and was a school teacher for ten years in Pender County, North Carolina. He retired from teaching and relocated back to Ogdensburg where he worked part-time as a substitute teacher for Heuvelton and Morristown schools.

Mike was an avid runner completing the Richmond Marathon and Boston Marathon twice. He also loved sailing, skiing, hockey, football, being at camp on the St. Lawrence River, coaching youth sports, western movies, landscaping, listening to music, attending concerts, DIY projects and spending time with his beloved family and friends.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club, 610 Patterson St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or Carli’s Legacy Fund, carlibrewersoukup.org, ID# 364814 P.O. Box 23559, St. Petersburgh, FL 33742. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.