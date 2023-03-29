Michael E. Hackett, 64, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mr. Hackett passed away on Tuesday morning (March 28, 2023) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center...
Mr. Hackett passed away on Tuesday morning (March 28, 2023) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for Michael E. Hackett, age 64 of Ogdensburg and formerly of North Carolina, will be held at 1:00pm on Friday (March 31, 2023) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Mr. Hackett passed away on Tuesday morning (March 28, 2023) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is his beloved companion Angela Rufa; his children Kelly Hackett (Jon Shaver) of Saratoga Springs, Aaron (Caitlyn) Hackett of Fort Collins, CO; Austin Hackett & his partner Danielle Smith of Denver, CO, and Samuel Hackett of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren Olivia & Josephine DeFraia; his parents Edward and Helen Hackett of Ogdensburg; four sisters: Susan McClune of Clifton Park, Linda (Glenn) Allen of Saratoga Springs, Denise (Jim) Haley of Binghamton and Emily (Gregg) Mallette of Ogdensburg; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mike was born on October 22, 1958 in Ogdensburg, a son of Edward “Ned” & Helen (Ramie) Hackett. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1976, and continued his education at Le Moyne College. He later returned to college and received a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Clarkson University.

During his career he was employed at Hackett’s Hardware, General Electric, owned & operated EB Hackett’s Hardware in North Carolina, and was a school teacher for ten years in Pender County, North Carolina. He retired from teaching and relocated back to Ogdensburg where he worked part-time as a substitute teacher for Heuvelton and Morristown schools.

Mike was an avid runner completing the Richmond Marathon and Boston Marathon twice. He also loved sailing, skiing, hockey, football, being at camp on the St. Lawrence River, coaching youth sports, western movies, landscaping, listening to music, attending concerts, DIY projects and spending time with his beloved family and friends.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club, 610 Patterson St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or Carli’s Legacy Fund, carlibrewersoukup.org, ID# 364814 P.O. Box 23559, St. Petersburgh, FL 33742. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Elizabeth Seymour “Karonhianentha”, 71, of 66 Wolf Lane, Cornwall Island, unexpectedly passed...
Elizabeth Seymour “Karonhianentha”, 71, of Akwesasne
People wave flags during parade for Vietnam veterans
Welcome home parade held for Vietnam War veterans
Patricia A. Finley, 67, formerly of Star Lake and Oswegatchie, passed away suddenly on Sunday...
Patricia A. Finley, 67, formerly of Star Lake & Oswegatchie
More than 50 employers were on hand Tuesday at The WorkPlace’s second annual spring job fair.
Hundreds turn out for job fair

Obituaries

Edward J. Wasilewski, 87, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Samaritan...
Edward J.Wasilewski, 87, of Watertown
Voting
Polling place changes prompt mixed reaction
Salvation Army soup kitchen
Need at Salvation Army’s pantry, soup kitchen more than doubles
Mary Corbett Martin, 93, formerly of Lyons Falls and Valley View Court, passed away on Friday...
Mary Corbett Martin, 93, formerly of Lyons Falls
Ogdensburg Fire Department
Ogdensburg’s city manager allows hiring of 2 new firefighters
Samaritan Summit Village residents check out a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Bikes, brews and temporary tattoos for senior citizens