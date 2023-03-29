Mild then turning colder

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A strong cold front will move through the area tomorrow evening. Expect mainly clear skies tonight with lows in the 20′s.

Wednesday will be mild with highs in the upper 40′s. Showers are expected late in the day. The front will move through during the early evening causing falling temperatures and some snow showers.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cold with highs only in the 30′s.

Rain and snow is expected on Friday. Highs will be in the middle 40′s.

