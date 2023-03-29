Morning Checkup: Samaritan Infusion Unit

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Samaritan Infusion Unit is an outpatient clinic located on Samaritan Medical Center’s main campus on Washington Street.

Registered nurses Diane Jesmore and Alison Nugent gave us a rundown of their services in the video above that aired during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

We also hear from Crohn’s disease patient Lance Ronas, who’s grateful not to have to travel to Penn State for his infusions.

The unit has treatments for asthma, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis. It can also do transfusions for blood and IV fluids for hydration.

Primary care providers can make a referral by calling the scheduler at 315-779-5276 or the nurses’ line at 315-779-5237.

Visit samaritanhealth.com/infusion to learn more.

