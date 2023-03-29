Police looking for teens accused of hitting homeless man in head with bat, stealing his belongings

According to Toledo police records, a 32-year-old homeless man was assaulted and robbed Monday...
According to Toledo police records, a 32-year-old homeless man was assaulted and robbed Monday around 11 p.m.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – Police in Ohio are looking for two suspects who they said hit a homeless man with a bat and stole his belongings.

According to Toledo police records, a 32-year-old homeless man was assaulted and robbed Monday around 11 p.m.

Police said the two suspects, who they believe are between 14 and 16 years old, came up from behind the victim and hit him over the head twice with a bat or a stick. The suspects then stole the victim’s belongings and ran away.

Police said the man suffered a “serious injury” to his head but refused to go to the hospital.

Officers are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to text or call CrimeStoppers at 419-255-1111.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
Watertown woman found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
A porch was destroyed in a fire at a home on Watertown's Scio Street overnight.
Porch damaged in overnight fire
Underground canal system in Potsdam
Potsdam continues to figure out flooding
The Coffeen Street bridge over Interstate 81 will soon be under construction.
Coffeen Street bridge work to begin Monday
Ogdensburg City Hall
Ogdensburg lawmakers approve spending for several city projects

Latest News

Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of...
LaFargeville man, claiming to be ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer,’ sentenced
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump grand jury poised to take pre-planned hiatus from case
The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from...
Musk, scientists call for halt to AI race sparked by ChatGPT
Helma Lein, who started writing at the age of 90, celebrated her 107th birthday in March.
Woman who published life story at age 106 turns 107
Soldiers
Addressing food insecurity in the military