St. Lawrence Health to hold career fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Health is hosting a career fair.

Recruiter Brittany Vine and Ralene North, nurse recruitment and retention officer, say nearly 200 jobs are available.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The career fair will be at the Best Western Hotel and Golf Lounge in Canton. It will be held on Saturday, April 1, and on Thursday, April 6. The hours on both days are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m.

Jobs range from entry level to professional. Positions could be at Canton-Potsdam, Massena, or Gouverneur hospitals.

Candidates who can’t attend can send their resumes to recruiting@cphospital.org.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.