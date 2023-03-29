Starts April 1: Catch a trout, keep the trout

You can catch trout all year round, but you can only keep them during a certain timeframe. That starts this weekend.(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Starting this weekend, you can reel in a trout — and keep it.

Trout fishing is allowed year-round, but you can only harvest the fish from April 1 to October 15.

Fishing in New York accounts for roughly $11.5 billion in annual economic contributions. And it’s just good, clean fun.

The DEC does have a new feature, called Tackle Box, through the HuntFishNY app. It’s free to download and it tells you the different regulations, boating access, and stocking information for your area.

Do remember there are limits to how many trout you can bring home. For brook trout, brown trout, and rainbow trout, the daily limit is five. For lake trout, the limit is three.

How many trout are currently available? Nearly two million in the state of New York are just waiting for a bite.

