Starts April 1: Catch a trout, keep the trout

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Starting this weekend, you can reel in a trout — and keep it.

Trout fishing is allowed year-round, but you can only harvest the fish from April 1 to October 15.

Fishing in New York accounts for roughly $11.5 billion in annual economic contributions. And it’s just good, clean fun.

The DEC does have a new feature, called Tackle Box, through the HuntFishNY app. It’s free to download and it tells you the different regulations, boating access, and stocking information for your area.

Do remember there are limits to how many trout you can bring home. For brook trout, brown trout, and rainbow trout, the daily limit is five. For lake trout, the limit is three.

How many trout are currently available? Nearly two million in the state of New York are just waiting for a bite.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.