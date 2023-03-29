William L. LaMere, 74, of Heuvelton

William L. LaMere, age 74 of Heuvelton passed away at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse on Monday (March 27, 2023) surrounded by his loving family. (Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for William L. LaMere, age 74 of Heuvelton, will be held at 1:30pm on Saturday (April 1, 2023) at St. John’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the Notre Dame Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held also on Saturday prior to the funeral from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mr. LaMere passed away at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse on Monday (March 27, 2023) surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is his wife Sheila; three sons Aaron (Sandie) LaMere of Maryland, Josh LaMere of Heuvelton and Michael LaMere of Heuvelton; a daughter Heidi (Roman) Wallace of Maryland; three grandchildren Azhia-lyn, Allison & Jacqueline; and a sister JoAnne Deloney of Ogdensburg; plus many nieces, nephews, and cousins;

He was predeceased by a son Brent LaMere; five brothers Richard “Ricky” LaMere, Thomas John LaMere, Rogers LaMere, Bernie Lachine and Curtis Lachine; and two sisters Marion Dishaw and Bernadette Boyer.

Bill was born on August 14, 1948 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Charles & Beatrice (Seymour) Lamere. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and continued his education at the University of South Carolina where he earned a Bachelor’s degree.

Bill worked at Sharps Gas Station, Ogdensburg Lumber Company and Rockland State Hospital in his younger years and was married to Sheila Murray on February 25, 1968. Bill was then drafted into the US Army on April 28, 1968. He worked as a Enterostomal Therapist in the military, until receiving his honorable discharge in September 1988. Following his discharge he worked for ASCO in Maryland, a medical surgical company in Rochester and Cedars Nursing Home as a nurse and training director until 2016, when he permanently retired.

Bill enjoyed volunteering at church, teaching Sunday School & Vocational Bible Study, watching football, traveling, playing basketball, swimming at camp on the Oswegatchie River, eating out, making others happy and spending time with his family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society or the St. John’s Episcopal Church Children’s Education. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.