Busy season planned for Evans Mills Raceway Park

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills Raceway Park is in the spotlight as the track closes out 2022 and looks forward to 2023. It will be a busy season ahead.

The raceway officially closed out its 2022 season with its banquet and awards night.

One of the announcements was that all the classes will be back this season.

The track also announced some great events coming up in 2023.

The Super Modifieds at the John Burr event in September will bring much excitement for the fans in attendance.

Another highlight this coming season, is the return of the monster trucks.

The season officially gets underway on May 6 with a practice day scheduled for April 295

A great season of racing is being planned at Evans Mills Raceway Park.

