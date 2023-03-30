Cinema Ten - April 3

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Cinema 10 continues its Spring 2023 season on Monday April 3rd with a screening of Saint Omer, a 2022 French film directed by Alice Diop, at 7:15 pm at the Roxy in Potsdam.

Saint Omer is the feature length debut drama by documentary filmmaker Alice Diop, best known for her work exploring modern day life in France. The film follows a young novelist, who bears witness to the unfolding trauma in a courtroom, as the accused stands trial for the murder of her 15-month old daughter. Hailed as “vital film-making” by Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian, Saint Omer has been praised for its visceral and difficult narrative, one which makes the audience feel as though they’re in the jury box themselves. (2022 / France / 122 min / Rated PG 13 for thematic elements, language)

General Admission: $5.50 for individual and $45 for season tickets (shareable!) Students and Senior Citizens: $4.50 for individual and $35 for season tickets (shareable!)

Cinema 10 is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. For more information please visit https://www.cinema10.org .

