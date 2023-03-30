Cinema Ten - April 3

7:15 pm at the Roxy in Potsdam
One of the most critically acclaimed films of the year.
One of the most critically acclaimed films of the year.(Cinema Ten)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Cinema 10 continues its Spring 2023 season on Monday April 3rd with a screening of Saint Omer, a 2022 French film directed by Alice Diop, at 7:15 pm at the Roxy in Potsdam.

Saint Omer is the feature length debut drama by documentary filmmaker Alice Diop, best known for her work exploring modern day life in France. The film follows a young novelist, who bears witness to the unfolding trauma in a courtroom, as the accused stands trial for the murder of her 15-month old daughter. Hailed as “vital film-making” by Peter Bradshaw of The GuardianSaint Omer has been praised for its visceral and difficult narrative, one which makes the audience feel as though they’re in the jury box themselves. (2022 / France / 122 min / Rated PG 13 for thematic elements, language)

General Admission: $5.50 for individual and $45 for season tickets (shareable!) Students and Senior Citizens: $4.50 for individual and $35 for season tickets (shareable!)

Cinema 10 is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. For more information please visit https://www.cinema10.org .

Follow Cinema 10 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CinemaTen

Follow Cinema 10 on Instagram at @cinema10potsdam

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can catch trout all year round, but you can only keep them during a certain timeframe. That...
Starts April 1: Catch a trout, keep the trout
This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
Watertown woman found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of...
LaFargeville man, claiming to be ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer,’ sentenced
School threats
Threats force north country schools into lockdown
Man accused of choking someone during argument

Latest News

Pittsburgh Police and paramedics respond to Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School for what...
How ‘swatting’ calls spread as schools face real threats
School threats
Threats force north country schools into lockdown
Kang Duk Won Tournament
Kang Duk Won to hold annual tournament
Evans Mills Raceway Park
Busy season planned for Evans Mills Raceway Park