Colder on Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through this evening dropping the temperatures and producing some snow. Expect the snow to end by midnight with lows in the teens to low 20′s.

Thursday will be mainly sunny with highs in the upper 20′s to lower 30′s.

Rain and snow is likely on Friday. Highs will be in the middle 40′s.

Rain is expected on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50′s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.