David Brian Hamilton, 92, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - David Brian Hamilton, 92, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, having fought the good fight the past eight months.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 1st from 10 am to 11:30 am with a funeral service at 11:30 am at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur and burial to follow with military honors at Maple Grove Cemetery in Richville.

David was born in DeKalb on September 12, 1930, the son of E. Bryan and Marjorie (Rickett) Hamilton.

Following a short career working on the family farm and a local cheese factory, Dave joined the United States Air Force in January of 1951 where he was stationed stateside in Pueblo, Colorado and Salt Lake City, Utah, and in 1954, was stationed overseas in the Phiippines. During his tour, he was commissioned to develop and run the Air Force boxing program at these bases as he was an accomplished boxer himself.

Following his service in the military, he returned to his hometown and married Catheryn Bowman, where together they had four children. Dave spent most of the remainder of his working career as a union carpenter and welder. He was a member of the Gouverneur Elks Club, the Gouverneur American Legion, and a lifetime member of the Gouverneur VFW. Dave was fond of hunting and fishing when younger and always known for his smile and friendly conversation.

Dave is survived by his children Cynthia Santerre (Daniel), Maria Dudo (Dale Clement), David Hamilton II (Stacie), and Philip Hamilton, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his devoted and loving partner of nearly 40 years Retha Abrantes, his siblings Roger Hamilton and Sophie Chilton, many nieces and nephews. Dave is predeceased by his parents, brothers Robert, William, and Richard Hamilton, and sister Barbara Peck.

Many thanks to all the staff at Gouverneur Hospital for all the kindness and care they showed Dad during his lengthy stay there.

Those wishing to remember Dave can make donations to the Gouverneur American Legion.

