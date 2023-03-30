Flashdance What a Feeling - 40th Anniversary Special

April 26 and April 30
April 26 and April 30
April 26 and April 30(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Delivering an electrifying mix of music, drama and dance, Jennifer Beals stars as Alex—a fiercely determined 18-year-old with one all-consuming dream to study at the Pittsburgh Conservatory of Dance. Working during the day as a welder and at night as an exotic dancer, she bravely pursues her dream and undertakes an unforgettable journey that reveals the power of her convictions. Featuring the Oscar®–winning* song “Flashdance... What a Feeling,” performed and co-written by Irene Cara, and the iconic global hit “Maniac.”

Wednesday April 26 at 7:00 pm

Sunday April 30 at 4:00 and 7:00 pm

A Fathom Event at Salmon Run Mall - Regal Cinema

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can catch trout all year round, but you can only keep them during a certain timeframe. That...
Starts April 1: Catch a trout, keep the trout
This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
Watertown woman found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
School threats
False threats force north country schools into lockdown
Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of...
LaFargeville man, claiming to be ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer,’ sentenced
Man accused of choking someone during argument

Latest News

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley
Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman supports Fort Drum missile defense system
Over-the-counter Narcan
Local officials: get trained to use over-the-counter Narcan
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Power outage planned as Fort Drum switches from biomass plant to National Grid
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
Tenney, Stefanik join House GOP in approving broad bill to ‘unleash’ American energy