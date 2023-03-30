Geraldine R. Gale, 92, of Madrid

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Geraldine R. Gale, 92, of Dennis Road, peacefully passed away early Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center with the love of her family at her side.

Geraldine was born on November 3, 1930, in West Stockholm, the daughter of the late Walter F. and Eva (LaValley) Planty. She attended rural schools in Brookdale and graduated from Brasher-Winthrop High School in 1947. She first married Merlin Rafter and was blessed with four children before his passing in 1966. She found love again and married Dale Jenner in 1968, but he sadly predeceased her in 1986. She later married Richard Gale. He predeceased her in March 1997.

Geraldine was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished the time she was able to be with them. She also worked for a time in the kitchen at Potsdam State University. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, crafting, and reading. She was a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Madrid.

She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Dixson (Bruce MacDonald) of Waddington and Judy (Lloyd) Hargrave of Madrid; her daughter-in-law, Linda Rafter of Madrid; her grandchildren, Wayne Villnave, Bobbi Smith, Shawn and Sherry Rafter, Nicole and Eric Hargrave; 10 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Brice Planty of Cortland and Neil (Linda) Planty of Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was sadly predeceased by two sons, Ricky Rafter in 1975 and Terry Rafter in 2021; a grandson, Scott Rafter in 1986; her sister, Joyce Wood; and her brothers, Kenneth, Ralph, Lyle, and Leon Planty.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Saturday from 2-4:00 PM, when a funeral service will be held with Rev. Judy VanKennan, officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Madrid Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Madrid Rescue Squad.

