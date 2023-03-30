Grab the shades & winter coat

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to feel more like winter than spring.

But we’ll have mostly sunny skies. Temperatures started in the teens and 20s and will climb into the low to mid-30s for some and the upper 20s for others.

It will be breezy, so it could feel colder.

It will be partly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the 20s.

Friday starts with snow that changes to rain as temperatures rise. It will feel more spring-like with highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday will be a soaker. It will be rainy and windy with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures dip again for Sunday. It will be sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

There’s a 30% chance of precipitation on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 50s.

We’ll have showers on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

