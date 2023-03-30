Group brainstorms ways to revitalize DeKalb

DeKalb Revitalization Initiative
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Residents in one St. Lawrence County community are putting their heads together with hopes of a better future.

About 20 people gathered as part of the DeKalb Revitalization Initiative’s first public forum.

Residents from the towns of DeKalb and Hermon met at the DeKalb Junction fire hall to brainstorm ideas.

Some of what they came up with included hosting farmers markets and expanding a community playground.

Residents are looking for a way to rejuvenate their community after COVID.

“I really want to get back to that sense of community that we had,” organizer Janice Brabaw said. “To me, already we’re winning. This is great, people want to get together after COVID and feel involved in their community. I think we’re off to a great start.”

Residents also brought up the lack of a convenience store in the area and discussed getting Stewart’s Shops to build one.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
Watertown woman found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
You can catch trout all year round, but you can only keep them during a certain timeframe. That...
Starts April 1: Catch a trout, keep the trout
Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of...
LaFargeville man, claiming to be ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer,’ sentenced
Man accused of choking someone during argument
People wave flags during parade for Vietnam veterans
Welcome home parade held for Vietnam War veterans

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Grab the shades & winter coat
Brian LaJuett sent in this photo as a snowy owl takes flight in Cape Vincent
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Northern Lights, wild critters & a fundraiser in Lorraine
7-day forecast
Thursday AM weather
DeKalb Revitalization Initiative