Group brainstorms ways to revitalize DeKalb

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Residents in one St. Lawrence County community are putting their heads together with hopes of a better future.

About 20 people gathered as part of the DeKalb Revitalization Initiative’s first public forum.

Residents from the towns of DeKalb and Hermon met at the DeKalb Junction fire hall to brainstorm ideas.

Some of what they came up with included hosting farmers markets and expanding a community playground.

Residents are looking for a way to rejuvenate their community after COVID.

“I really want to get back to that sense of community that we had,” organizer Janice Brabaw said. “To me, already we’re winning. This is great, people want to get together after COVID and feel involved in their community. I think we’re off to a great start.”

Residents also brought up the lack of a convenience store in the area and discussed getting Stewart’s Shops to build one.

