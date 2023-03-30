Highlights & scores: A light night of boys’ lacrosse

(WWNY) - Boys’ high school lacrosse highlighted the local sports schedule on Wednesday.

It was a boys’ Northern Athletic Conference lacrosse battle in Ogdensburg as the Blue Devils hosted the Canton Golden Bears.

The game was tight throughout. OFA would lead 4-3 after the first period, but in the second, Canton would score 4 unanswered goals to take a 5-4 lead.

Canton would pick up its first win of the season, defeating OFA by a final score of 9-7.

Ethan Francey led the Golden Bears with 1 goal and 4 assists. Donnie McLear had 3 goals and Josh Aryassian had a goal and 2 assists.

For OFA, Tegan Frederick scored 4 goals, Dylan Irvine had 2 goals and 3 assists, and Aidan O’Neil added a goal and an assist in the loss.

In another boys’ NAC meeting, the Massena Red Raiders hosted Colton-Pierrepont.

Msssena would lead this game 11-2 at the half, but the game was suspended due to heavy snow.

Trysen Sunday led the Massena attack with 6 goals and 2 assists and scored his 100th career point in the contest. Dugga Thompson added 4 goals and 2 assists.

Brayden Robert scored both goals for Colton-Pierrepont.

The Potsdam Sandstoners entertained Plattsburgh in a boys’ non-league battle.

In the second period, Potsdam was up 2-1 when Ryan Rutley dented the back of the net. Potsdam upped its lead to 3-1.

A bit later Devin Green found the mark on the doorstep. The Sandstoners were in front 4-1.

With the score 4-2, Potsdam’s Tyler Berkman circles around the net and connects. The Sandstoners were on top 5-2.

On the break, Alex Grant goes low for the tally. It’s 6-2 Potsdam.

Potsdam went on to beat Plattsburgh 9-3.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Potsdam 9, Plattsburgh 3

Canton 9, OFA 7

Massena 11, Colton-Pierrepont 2 (suspended at the half)

Men’s college lacrosse

Castleton 12, SUNY Canton 4

Women’s college lacrosse

SUNY Cortland 23, SUNY Potsdam 6

College baseball

SUNY Cortland 8, Clarkson 6

Columbia Greene 7, Jefferson 6

Columbia Greene 6, Jefferson 2

College softball

Clarkson 7, SUNY Potsdam 1

Clarkson 3, SUNY Potsdam 0

Howard 8, Jefferson 3

Howard 15, Jefferson 3

