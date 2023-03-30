Highlights & scores: A light night of boys’ lacrosse

Highlights & scores: A light night of boys' lacrosse
By Rob Krone
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - Boys’ high school lacrosse highlighted the local sports schedule on Wednesday.

It was a boys’ Northern Athletic Conference lacrosse battle in Ogdensburg as the Blue Devils hosted the Canton Golden Bears.

The game was tight throughout. OFA would lead 4-3 after the first period, but in the second, Canton would score 4 unanswered goals to take a 5-4 lead.

Canton would pick up its first win of the season, defeating OFA by a final score of 9-7.

Ethan Francey led the Golden Bears with 1 goal and 4 assists. Donnie McLear had 3 goals and Josh Aryassian had a goal and 2 assists.

For OFA, Tegan Frederick scored 4 goals, Dylan Irvine had 2 goals and 3 assists, and Aidan O’Neil added a goal and an assist in the loss.

In another boys’ NAC meeting, the Massena Red Raiders hosted Colton-Pierrepont.

Msssena would lead this game 11-2 at the half, but the game was suspended due to heavy snow.

Trysen Sunday led the Massena attack with 6 goals and 2 assists and scored his 100th career point in the contest. Dugga Thompson added 4 goals and 2 assists.

Brayden Robert scored both goals for Colton-Pierrepont.

The Potsdam Sandstoners entertained Plattsburgh in a boys’ non-league battle.

In the second period, Potsdam was up 2-1 when Ryan Rutley dented the back of the net. Potsdam upped its lead to 3-1.

A bit later Devin Green found the mark on the doorstep. The Sandstoners were in front 4-1.

With the score 4-2, Potsdam’s Tyler Berkman circles around the net and connects. The Sandstoners were on top 5-2.

On the break, Alex Grant goes low for the tally. It’s 6-2 Potsdam.

Potsdam went on to beat Plattsburgh 9-3.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Potsdam 9, Plattsburgh 3

Canton 9, OFA 7

Massena 11, Colton-Pierrepont 2 (suspended at the half)

Men’s college lacrosse

Castleton 12, SUNY Canton 4

Women’s college lacrosse

SUNY Cortland 23, SUNY Potsdam 6

College baseball

SUNY Cortland 8, Clarkson 6

Columbia Greene 7, Jefferson 6

Columbia Greene 6, Jefferson 2

College softball

Clarkson 7, SUNY Potsdam 1

Clarkson 3, SUNY Potsdam 0

Howard 8, Jefferson 3

Howard 15, Jefferson 3

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
Watertown woman found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
You can catch trout all year round, but you can only keep them during a certain timeframe. That...
Starts April 1: Catch a trout, keep the trout
Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of...
LaFargeville man, claiming to be ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer,’ sentenced
Man accused of choking someone during argument
People wave flags during parade for Vietnam veterans
Welcome home parade held for Vietnam War veterans

Latest News

Highlights & scores: A light night of boys' lacrosse
It's a new era for the Watertown Lady Cyclones lacrosse team as Taylor Purvis takes over as...
Lady Cyclones begin new chapter with new coach
Teagan Saiff comes from behind the net to score for Potsdam as the Sandstoners faced off...
Highlights & scores: High school & college lacrosse
Watertown girls' lacrosse