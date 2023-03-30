Kang Duk Won to hold annual tournament

46th annual Kang Duk Won Tournament
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 46th annual American Kang Duk Won tournament is this weekend.

Instructor Tony Parobek and brown belt Danielle Denney say all proceeds go to the Watertown YMCA’s children fund.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The tournament is at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, at the Fairgrounds YMCA.

There will be student katas, weapons forms, sparring matches, and a board-breaking demonstration.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children.

Find out more at americankangdukwon.org. You can also call 315-788-8402.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can catch trout all year round, but you can only keep them during a certain timeframe. That...
Starts April 1: Catch a trout, keep the trout
This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
Watertown woman found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of...
LaFargeville man, claiming to be ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer,’ sentenced
Man accused of choking someone during argument
People wave flags during parade for Vietnam veterans
Welcome home parade held for Vietnam War veterans

Latest News

Evans Mills Raceway Park
Busy season planned for Evans Mills Raceway Park
OFA and Canton faced off in Northern Athletic Conference boys' lacrosse Wednesday.
Highlights & scores: A light night of boys’ lacrosse
Wake Up Weather
Grab the shades & winter coat
Wednesday was the first public meeting of the DeKalb Revitalization Initiative as the group...
Group brainstorms ways to revitalize DeKalb