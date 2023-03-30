Kang Duk Won to hold annual tournament

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 46th annual American Kang Duk Won tournament is this weekend.

Instructor Tony Parobek and brown belt Danielle Denney say all proceeds go to the Watertown YMCA’s children fund.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The tournament is at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, at the Fairgrounds YMCA.

There will be student katas, weapons forms, sparring matches, and a board-breaking demonstration.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children.

Find out more at americankangdukwon.org. You can also call 315-788-8402.

