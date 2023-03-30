Local officials: get trained to use over-the-counter Narcan

Over-the-counter Narcan
Over-the-counter Narcan(MGN)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You’ll soon be able to find a life-saving drug at the pharmacy and on grocery store shelves.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the over-the-counter sale of naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan, on Wednesday.

Narcan is a nasal spray used to treat overdoses by blocking the effects of heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone.

Advocates say if you’re purchasing Narcan, it’s important to get trained on how to use it.

“I invite individuals if you are getting it over-the-counter, you can always stop in and see us at Anchor Recovery Center, go to the Alliance (For Better Communities), and you can get the proper training on how to administer Narcan. Even if you’re not getting it from us, you can get trained by us,” said Kelly Wright, director, Anchor Recovery Center:

Narcan will be available over the counter by late summer.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can catch trout all year round, but you can only keep them during a certain timeframe. That...
Starts April 1: Catch a trout, keep the trout
This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
Watertown woman found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
School threats
False threats force north country schools into lockdown
Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of...
LaFargeville man, claiming to be ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer,’ sentenced
Man accused of choking someone during argument

Latest News

File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Power outage planned as Fort Drum switches from biomass plant to National Grid
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
Tenney, Stefanik join House GOP in approving broad bill to ‘unleash’ American energy
Thompson Park Golf Course
Watertown hires manager for Thompson Park Golf Course
WWNY
Seeking donations, sponsors for Posh Purse Palooza