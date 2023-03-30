Local officials: get trained to use over-the-counter Narcan

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You’ll soon be able to find a life-saving drug at the pharmacy and on grocery store shelves.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the over-the-counter sale of naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan, on Wednesday.

Narcan is a nasal spray used to treat overdoses by blocking the effects of heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone.

Advocates say if you’re purchasing Narcan, it’s important to get trained on how to use it.

“I invite individuals if you are getting it over-the-counter, you can always stop in and see us at Anchor Recovery Center, go to the Alliance (For Better Communities), and you can get the proper training on how to administer Narcan. Even if you’re not getting it from us, you can get trained by us,” said Kelly Wright, director, Anchor Recovery Center:

Narcan will be available over the counter by late summer.

