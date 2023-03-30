Threats force north country schools into lockdown

(WWNY) - At least three north country schools were on lockdown Thursday morning.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe says Canton, Potsdam, and Gouverneur schools were affected.

“It appears to be swatting, someone calling in hoaxes,” he said.

He told 7 News he was sending deputies and detectives to every school in the county to make sure they’re safe.

In a statement, Lt. Michael Ames of the Potsdam Police Department says there are no active emergencies in their community.

He said they received a call around 9:30 a.m. reporting shooting victims at Potsdam High School.

Potsdam police, sheriff’s deputies, and state police were on the scene within minutes, he said, and a sweep of the building didn’t turn up any threats.

Similar calls, the statement said, began coming into neighboring school districts before Potsdam police could clear their scene.

“Although there does not appear to be a threat to the district,” Ames said, “parents should expect an increased police presence at the school today.”

Watertown police say they responded to a call at Watertown High School, but the report was unfounded.

Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli says he’s aware of the incidents, but schools in his county are so far not affected.

He said the county’s school resource officers are on standby in case they’re needed.

In Jefferson County, the sheriff’s office said they’re not responding to anything, but they’re aware of a spate of incidents across the state.

There have been reports of similar incidents in the Albany and Plattsburgh areas.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.