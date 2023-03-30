Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college

The community college campus was put on lockdown.
The community college campus was put on lockdown.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities were responding to a report of a shooting at a North Carolina community college Thursday morning, police said.

Winston-Salem police tweeted that they received a report of a shooting at Forsyth Tech Community College around 10:10 a.m., and officers were on the scene on the main campus.

The campus was on lockdown, and there were reports of two suspects, Forsyth Tech spokesman Devin Purgason said by telephone.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can catch trout all year round, but you can only keep them during a certain timeframe. That...
Starts April 1: Catch a trout, keep the trout
This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
Watertown woman found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of...
LaFargeville man, claiming to be ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer,’ sentenced
Man accused of choking someone during argument
People wave flags during parade for Vietnam veterans
Welcome home parade held for Vietnam War veterans

Latest News

A judge blocks the U.S. health care law mandate that insurers cover some preventive care; the...
Judge blocks US health care law mandate on preventive care
Pittsburgh Police and paramedics respond to Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School for what...
How ‘swatting’ calls spread as schools face real threats
US agent Richard Visek, left, and delegation members, wait for judges to enter the...
Top UN court rejects Iranian bid to free assets frozen by US
In this photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Russia to keep missile test notices under Cold War-era deal