Seeking donations, sponsors for Posh Purse Palooza

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center’s Posh Purse Palooza is seeking sponsors and donations of new or gently-used purses.

The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday. Watch the video above for his interview.

The event is a fundraiser where people bid on purses containing items like jewelry in a silent auction format.

The in-person portion will be on May 11 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Garland City Beer Works in Watertown. The event will be emceed by 7 News anchor Makenzie Piatt.

A select number of purses will be available for online bidding prior to the event.

If you’d like to donate a purse or become a sponsor, call 315-303-2590 or visit volunteertransportationcenter.org.

Seeking donations, sponsors for Posh Purse Palooza
