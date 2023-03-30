Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Northern Lights, wild critters & a fundraiser in Lorraine

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - We start with the big talk of the week: the Northern Lights!

Houston DeLosh saw them in Massena.

Lorian Andrews saw them in Carthage.

Linda Dening saw them in Lowville.

Robin Thorne at Ives Hill had a nosey visitor, inquiring about her car’s extended warranty — or maybe looking for a snack.

Tim Dosztan had quite the sight while snowmobiling on Tug Hill.

Brian LaJuett captured a snowy owl taking flight in Cape Vincent

Finally, we get a recap of a Media Shriners event from the weekend. The charitable organization transports sick children to Shriners hospitals and was raising money through a celebrity chef fundraiser at Keitha’s Kafe in Lorraine. The group was able to raise $1,500 through the breakfast.

Thank you to Peter Payne for sharing those images.

Keep sending us content through Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app.

You can browse the Pics of the Week gallery below.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
Watertown woman found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
You can catch trout all year round, but you can only keep them during a certain timeframe. That...
Starts April 1: Catch a trout, keep the trout
Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of...
LaFargeville man, claiming to be ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer,’ sentenced
Man accused of choking someone during argument
People wave flags during parade for Vietnam veterans
Welcome home parade held for Vietnam War veterans

Latest News

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
You can catch trout all year round, but you can only keep them during a certain timeframe. That...
Starts April 1: Catch a trout, keep the trout
Time for trout
Laura Reff looks at a dress her late daughter, Lucy, would have liked during a recent Donate...
Donated dresses help promote the donation of life