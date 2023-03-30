Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Northern Lights, wild critters & a fundraiser in Lorraine

(WWNY) - We start with the big talk of the week: the Northern Lights!

Houston DeLosh saw them in Massena.

Lorian Andrews saw them in Carthage.

Linda Dening saw them in Lowville.

Robin Thorne at Ives Hill had a nosey visitor, inquiring about her car’s extended warranty — or maybe looking for a snack.

Tim Dosztan had quite the sight while snowmobiling on Tug Hill.

Brian LaJuett captured a snowy owl taking flight in Cape Vincent

Finally, we get a recap of a Media Shriners event from the weekend. The charitable organization transports sick children to Shriners hospitals and was raising money through a celebrity chef fundraiser at Keitha’s Kafe in Lorraine. The group was able to raise $1,500 through the breakfast.

Thank you to Peter Payne for sharing those images.

Keep sending us content through Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app.

You can browse the Pics of the Week gallery below.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.