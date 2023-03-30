Watertown hires manager for Thompson Park Golf Course

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown has hired a manager to run the Thompson Park Golf Course, according to City Manager Ken Mix.

Jordan Northrop of Watertown will start the job on April 3.

He will be paid $58,775 a year to manage the golf course, which the city purchased in January.

Mix says Northrop has previous golf course management experience.

He was recommended by Watertown Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott Weller.

