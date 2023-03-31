6 bodies found in Akwesasne

Akwesasne sign
Akwesasne sign(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - The police agency that patrols the Canadian side of Akwesasne is investigating the deaths of six people whose bodies were found in the St. Lawrence River in the Quebec part of the territory Thursday evening.

The CBC reports that one of the victims is a child with a Canadian passport.

In a Facebook post, Akwesasne Mohawk Police say the first body was located around 5 p.m. in a marsh area in Snye during an air search they conducted along with the Canadian Coast Guard.

The CBC also reported that the search began after a helicopter crew spotted an overturned boat in Canadian waters.

Police continued to search the area with help from both the Coast Guard and the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.

Police say they will ask air support units from the Sûreté du Québec and the Ontario Provincial Police to help with the investigation.

Akwesasne lies in Ontario, Quebec, and New York state.

The cause of death is pending post-mortem and toxicology tests. The victims have not been publicly identified.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

