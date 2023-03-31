6-year-old dies after given enough Benadryl to kill an adult man, officials say

Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, was charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a...
Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, was charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child. Christopher Allen Stewart, 48, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child.(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Two parents were arrested in South Carolina on child abuse charges after the death of their 6-year-old son.

Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, was charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child. Christopher Allen Stewart, 48, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in Greer on Oct. 30, 2022, to help EMS with an unresponsive child.

Initially, deputies said the child’s parents told officials enforcement that the child fell out of a recliner, hit his head on a hard floor and suffered a seizure.

EMS took the child to a nearby hospital and informed deputies before they left the home that the child’s “prognosis was grim.”

The boy died at the hospital later that day, and an extensive investigation began.

The toxicology results revealed the child died from an overdose of Benadryl. The report showed the boy, who weighed 45 pounds, had enough Benadryl in his system to kill an adult man.

Authorities said both parents said in interviews with detectives the boy’s mother gave their son Benadryl because he was hyperactive.

A search warrant of the home revealed the child was living in filthy conditions, and his autopsy showed he had bruises in various stages of healing.

It was also learned that child abuse referrals had been made to the South Carolina Department of Social Services before this incident.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can catch trout all year round, but you can only keep them during a certain timeframe. That...
Starts April 1: Catch a trout, keep the trout
School threats
False threats force north country schools into lockdown
This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
Watertown woman found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Thompson Park Golf Course
Watertown hires manager for Thompson Park Golf Course
Pittsburgh Police and paramedics respond to Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School for what...
How ‘swatting’ calls spread as schools face real threats

Latest News

FILE - A small group of protesters marches after former Minneapolis police officer Derek...
Minneapolis leaders approve agreement to revamp policing
FILE - Pope Francis meets children at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's...
Vatican: Pope to leave hospital on Saturday, eats pizza
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South...
Biden to Russia on detained US journalist: ‘Let him go’
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday following indictment, officials say
This recall involves all 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards. They have...
Hoverboards recalled after two sisters killed in fire