Anonymous donor to double Salvation Army pancake breakfast earnings

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Salvation Army just found out it’ll be getting a massive boost to this weekend’s pancake breakfast fundraiser.

This week, Captains Dominic and Elizabeth Nicoll received a message from an anonymous donor, telling them they’ll double the amount of money earned at the pancake breakfast.

We’re told this is the first time anyone has offered to make such a large-scale donation for the event. The breakfast will be held Sunday, April 2nd from 8 AM to 1 PM, and tickets will be $8.

“That impact is going to be a tremendous help. Having that extra funding to be able to help with other programs. The feeding that we’ve got going on is going to really make a difference to us this year,” said Nicoll.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, and the pancakes will be unlimited.

