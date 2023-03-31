Antoine Donald “Tony” LaMica, 89, formerly of Antwerp

On March 29, 2023, Antoine Donald “Tony” LaMica, formerly of Antwerp, NY and Lake City, FL left this earth after an amazing 89 years. (Funeral Home)

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - On March 29, 2023, Antoine Donald “Tony” LaMica, formerly of Antwerp, NY and Lake City, FL left this earth after an amazing 89 years. His parents, Frederick and Elizabeth (Warner) LaMica welcomed him into this world at their home in Potsdam, NY on the first day of spring (March 20) 1934, the 10th child of 14. He is survived by one brother and three sisters. His parents, along with nine of his brothers an sisters left this world before him.

He was a loving and devoted husband for over 65 years to Ethel “Toots” Dindl. He was a patient and kind father to Don (Diane) LaMica, Gallatin, TN and Penny (James) Pierce, Adams, NY. He was a proud, loving Papa to his three amazing granddaughters, Jeni Torres, Fresno, CA, Amanda (David) Kramer, Clayton, NC and Kaci (Edmond) Coseo, Watertown, NY.

He was a hardworking man who worked for everything he had. Growing up on a farm at the end of the Great Depression, he learned to be self-sufficient. He could fix, build or grow anything. He taught his children the value of money and how to live within their means, lessons that have served them well. He also loved to hunt. He was a friend to many and was always there to help anyone in need of assistance.

He served his country in the United States Air Force and was a proud Veteran. He worked for several years at Haymond’s Hardware in Antwerp, NY before retiring as the Superintendent of the Village of Antwerp. His love of travel, camping and adventure took him and Toots to every state except three. They wintered in Florida for several years before settling in Lake City for over ten years. They moved back to Adams in 2019 to be closer to family.

He loved woodworking and enjoyed sharing his work with others. He made furniture pieces, rocking horses, toys, lawn ornaments, etc. Most anyone who knew him has a piece of his art work. It was sad when his eye sight made it impossible for him to work with the tools any longer, but each piece that lives on brings wonderful memories. He will be missed, but his memory will always bring a smile.

The family would like to thank the Veteran’s Administration for the wonderful care and compassion that was shown to him as he aged and his health needs changed. Also thank you to the wonderful, compassionate caring nurses and care givers at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, especially his favorite nurse, Michelle, who helped make his final days comfortable.

Per Tony’s wishes, there will be no funeral or calling hours. If you wish to do so, donations in his memory can be made to a charity of your choosing.

