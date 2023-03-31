Arts All-Star: Addison LaVoy

Arts All-Star: Addison LaVoy
By 7 News Staff
Mar. 31, 2023
ST. REGIS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Addison LaVoy says you can play any kind of music on the flute.

“We’ve tried all different kinds of music in band, and I feel that playing songs from movies and stuff actually inspires you in different ways.”

The musician from St. Regis Falls is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

“I feel like it gives you a different perspective and also, like, it gives you different ways to work and improves on other instruments,” she said.

Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.

