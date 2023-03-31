Arts All-Star: Addison LaVoy

ST. REGIS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Addison LaVoy says you can play any kind of music on the flute.

“We’ve tried all different kinds of music in band, and I feel that playing songs from movies and stuff actually inspires you in different ways.”

The musician from St. Regis Falls is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

“I feel like it gives you a different perspective and also, like, it gives you different ways to work and improves on other instruments,” she said.



