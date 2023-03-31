Athlete of the Week: Landree Kenyon

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Hammond who was a big part of her team’s state title this season. Her ability on the court earns her this week’s title.

Landree Kenyon is a talented basketball player who averaged 22 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks this season.

Among her high games: 33 points against Heuvelton, 29 points versus Madrid Waddington, and 25 points,10 rebounds, and 6 assists in the state semi-final win over Panama.

She was the MVP of the league and a big reason why Hammond captured the State Class D title.

Landree is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 31, 2023.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

