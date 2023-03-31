Carron A. Spencer, 68, of Carthage
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Carron A. Spencer, 68, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, NY.
A full obituary will be published on Monday.
The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Mrs. Spencer’s family please visit, www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
