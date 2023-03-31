Diane M. Richardson, 74, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Diane M. Richardson, 74, of South Clinton St., Carthage, was stricken suddenly and passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at her home in Carthage.

Diane was born on January 31, 1949 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Eric L. and Pauline Anna (Louis) Richardson. She attended Carthage High and Augustinian Academy schools. Previous marriages to Bill Davey, Robert Hach and Ken Decker ended in divorce. Diane worked at Climax Manufacturing in Lowville for over 25 years and retired several years ago.

Diane was a self-taught painter and artist and several of her items were sold at local craft shows and farmers markets.

She is survived by her two daughters: Dina (Jeremy) Hoover of Carthage and Lisa Mahan of Syracuse, her favorite dog, Bruno; 7 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Deborah Richardson of North Carolina and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her three brothers, Loren, Robert, and Larry Richardson.

At this time there are no services planned. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com

