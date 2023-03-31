Dick Sitterley, 95, of Colton

Dick Sitterley, 95, died Thursday morning, March 30, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Home, Ogdensburg and is survived by his wife, Judy Marie Sharpe Sitterley. (Funeral Home)

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Dick Sitterley, 95, will be held in the early summer of 2023 in Madrid Cemetery at a time to be announced.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. In keeping with Dick’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Dick was born on December 1, 1927 in Glens Falls, New York, the son of the late Adam Lainhart and Elsie Blessing Sitterley. He married Judy Sharpe on December 14, 1974 at the First Presbyterian Church, Potsdam and they have resided at Higley Flow, Colton since 1975.

At a young age, Dick moved from North Creek to Lawrence Avenue, Potsdam, New York. The summer prior to high school graduation at age 16, he joined the “Merchant Marine” and sailed as a “deck hand” on the “Merton E. Farr” ship/freighter on the Great Lakes. He graduated from Potsdam High School in 1945; then returned to the Great Lakes ship in the fall to an advanced “deck watch” position.

He was a World War II veteran, serving in the Army/anti-aircraft division with a Puerto Rican Battalion stationed in Panama from 1945-47. In 1947, he attended Clarkson College, majoring in business management and administration. While in Clarkson, he was President of the Clarkson and S.U.T.C Outing Club, captain of the ski team and certified scuba diver. After graduation in 1951, he was employed by the Glens Falls Insurance Company until 1953; then moved on to heavy construction equipment salesman representing 4 counties for Credle Equipment, Potsdam until 1957. In 1957, he worked as an assistant supervisor for the Tree Preservation, Inc for 2 years on the St. Lawrence Seaway Project. From 1959-69, Dick was employed as a drug prescription representative for 2 drug manufacturers: Phillips-Roxanne, Inc. and Winthrop Laboratories covering 5 counties. From 1970-72, he was employed by the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Massena.

Mayfield Senior Citizen Apartments in Potsdam was in its planning stage when Dick became its first manager. Initially, he dealt with contractors and potential tenants. There were 152 apartments with approximately 300 seniors. These apartments had very few vacancies during his tenure. After 20 years with many, many close friendships made, he reluctantly retired in December 1991. He was a member of the New York State Association of Renewal and Housing Officials.

He was a member of the Presbyterian Church, Potsdam since 1942, serving as a Trustee and Deacon at one time. He also was the “Clerk of the Works” for the Presbyterian Church Center Building in Potsdam in 1969. He is on the Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad Honor Roll, was a senior member of the Colton Town Planning Board, the Colton Zoning Board of Appeals, a member of the US Power Squadron, The US Coast Guard Auxiliary, the Madawaska Hunting Club in Santa Clara since the early 1940′s, and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. Additionally, he was a member of the Potsdam and Parishville Masonic Lodges, the Shrine Temple of Watertown, the Experimental Aircraft Association (Chapter 500) of Massena, the Antique Automobile Club of America, the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America, the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum of Madrid, the US Boat Owners Association, and the Nature Conservancy.

In the late 1960′s, Dick sold and installed modular homes and cottages under “Country Cottages” owning and renting 2 rental units for 40 years in Hannawa Falls. He enjoyed winters in Florida aboard his 32′ cabin cruiser and later, his 32′ Catamaran houseboat; traveling to Alaska, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, the Bahamas, and all around the United States. He also enjoyed reading, boating, swimming, diving, hunting, fishing, downhill skiing, snowmobiling, motorcycling, antique cars and flying. He owned and flew 3 seaplanes and a land plane.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

